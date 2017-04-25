1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: I was awakened at 3 a.m. by the noise of the steamer Orizaba’s wheels, lay until 3:40 when I arose and went to the market and bought some turtle and fish then walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 81, wind east northeast 2, clouds 3. Gave Annie Aconite las...

