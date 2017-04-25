Three arrested trying to use fraudulent credit cards
Three people were arrested Saturday in Key Largo after trying to use a fraudulent credit card to purchase two Go Pro cameras at Diver’s Direct at Mile Marker 99.6 on U.S. 1. according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Diver’s Direct at 4 p.m. after employees reported two men attempting to use a fraudulent credit card to p...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.