Three arrested trying to use fraudulent credit cards

Three people were arrested Saturday in Key Largo after trying to use a fraudulent credit card to purchase two Go Pro cameras at Diver’s Direct at Mile Marker 99.6 on U.S. 1. according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Diver’s Direct at 4 p.m. after employees reported two men attempting to use a fraudulent credit card to p...