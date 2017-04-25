Florida Keys News
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Suspect arrested in Marathon murder
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man on suspicion of second-degree murder in the early morning stabbing of a Marathon man on Monday.

Kyle Ian Miller, 24 of Marathon, was arrested and booked into the Monroe County jail in the stabbing death of Andre Howard, 34, also of Marathon, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Becky Herrin.

“...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Monroe County judges safe for now
Monday, April 24, 2017 -
FIRM continues to challenge rate hike
Sunday, April 23, 2017 -
Planning Board OKs Eaton Street wine store
Saturday, April 22, 2017 -
Sanctuary leaders reassigned
Friday, April 21, 2017 -
Uber legislation heads to governor
Thursday, April 20, 2017 -
Would-be bomber sentenced to life
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 -