Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Paulie Walterson is the rhythm of the island
BY KAY HARRIS Citizen Staff
kharris@keysnews.com

Everyone seems to know Paulie Walterson, and he seems to know everybody in Key West. Whether it’s from playing drums at Grunts bar on the weekends with his band, The Bubba System, or from his painting business, or because he’s lived on the island for most of his 71 years, all you have to say is “Paulie” and Key Westers smile. 

A true island character in...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Suspect arrested in Marathon murder
Tuesday, April 25, 2017 -
Monroe County judges safe for now
Monday, April 24, 2017 -
FIRM continues to challenge rate hike
Sunday, April 23, 2017 -
Planning Board OKs Eaton Street wine store
Saturday, April 22, 2017 -
Sanctuary leaders reassigned
Friday, April 21, 2017 -
Uber legislation heads to governor
Thursday, April 20, 2017 -