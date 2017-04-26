Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Pair of murder hearings set for Key Largo
BY Theresa Java Key West Citizen
KEY LARGO — Upper Keys Circuit Judge Luis Garcia’s May 2 schedule includes two murder pretrial hearings, a rarity in the Florida Keys.
One case is a double homicide over drugs and the other a domestic incident that led to the discovery of the female victim two days later in the couple’s shared home.
Jeremy Macauley, 34, faces two counts of f...
