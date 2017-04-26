Alert deputies recover large amount of drugs
BIG PINE KEY — Two men accused of possessing LSD, heroin, cocaine and marijuana were arrested Monday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Matthew Myers, 23, of Big Pine Key, was charged with giving a false name to law enforcement, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and possession of LSD. He was also charged with trafficking in cocaine an...
