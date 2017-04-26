Florida Keys News
Woman formally charged in stabbing
State prosecutors filed formal charges against a 26-year-old Big Pine Key woman accused of stabbing her fiancé to death after a domestic dispute last month.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged Heather Sue Evans in late March with battery and then second-degree murder and commission of a first-degree felony offense with a weapon when Clif...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.