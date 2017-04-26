Florida Keys News
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Woman formally charged in stabbing
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

State prosecutors filed formal charges against a 26-year-old Big Pine Key woman accused of stabbing her fiancé to death after a domestic dispute last month. 

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged Heather Sue Evans in late March with battery and then second-degree murder and commission of a first-degree felony offense with a weapon when Clif...

