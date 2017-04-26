ANNIE TIERNEY
Annie Tierney, of Key West, Florida, died of natural causes on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Aventura Hospital in Miami, Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Michael and Palmeida Parisi, and was the wife of the late John D. Azevedo and the late Michael L. Tierney.
She is survived by a sister, Rita F. Higgins.
