Florida Keys News
No charges in Snapchat threat case
The three Key West High School students involved in circulating an alarming photo via the Snapchat social media site will face school disciplinary action, but no criminal charges.
The photo that started appearing Sunday evening on the Snapchat pages of Key West High School students showed two 15-year-old students posing with handguns and the words, “No one go to school on M...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.