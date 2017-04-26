Florida Keys News
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Neller's 2-run shot leaves 'Fins just shy
BY J.W. COOKE Citizen Staff
jwcooke@keysnews.com

A home run from Logan Neller bought the Marathon High baseball team within one run of top-seeded Palmer Trinity in the South Florida Baseball Conference semifinals, but the Dolphins could not cross the plate again in their final at-bat to fall 3-2 on Tuesday night on the Miami Country Day campus.

Dolphins starting pitcher Darian Companioni kept his squad in the game, not allowing a...

