1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:35 a.m. and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.57, thermometer 87, wind east southeast 4, clouds 2. The steamer Vanderbilt got off at 7:30 a.m., her regular day for sailing. Read papers. The steamer Corwin sailed for New York about 5 p.m.

