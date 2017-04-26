Wednesday, April 26, 2017
KEY WEST
Leadership program honored in April

Mayor Craig Cates recently proclaimed April as Leadership Monroe County Month in honor of the program’s 25th anniversary.

Leadership Monroe County is a nonprofit, community leadership program that has been educating and informing county leaders since 1992. Its longterm goals are to develop strong, dedicated leaders working for a sense of community throughout Monroe County and...

