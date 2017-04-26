KEY WEST
Leadership program honored in April
Mayor Craig Cates recently proclaimed April as Leadership Monroe County Month in honor of the program’s 25th anniversary.
Leadership Monroe County is a nonprofit, community leadership program that has been educating and informing county leaders since 1992. Its longterm goals are to develop strong, dedicated leaders working for a sense of community throughout Monroe County and...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.