Two hearings next week

KEY LARGO — Upper Keys Circuit Judge Luis Garcia’s May 2 schedule includes two murder pretrial hearings, a rarity in the Florida Keys.

One case is a gruesome double homicide over drugs and the other a bizarre domestic incident that led to the discovery of the female victim two days later in the couple’s shared home.

Jeremy Macauley, 34, faces two counts of first-degree felony murder with a firearm and one count of robbery with a firearm. He’s being charged with the execution-style killings of Carlos Joel Ortiz, 30, and Tara Rosado, 26, over a falling out over the distribution of cocaine found at sea, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Macauley faces a maximum punishment of life in prison if convicted, but he will not be facing the death penalty.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office claim Macauley shot Ortiz on Oct. 16, 2015, because Ortiz was attempting to blackmail him for more money by going to police and exposing their alleged cocaine distribution conspiracy.

Rosado was killed because she witnessed Ortiz’s murder, Sheriff Rick Ramsay said shortly after Macauley’s arrest.

According to an arrest warrant, Macauley entered into a conspiracy with several men, including Adrian Demblans, 35, and Ortiz, to distribute and sell the cocaine.

Sometime thereafter, Ortiz began to blackmail or extort Macauley by threatening to go to police to tell them about the cocaine conspiracy if he was not further compensated. How much money Ortiz wanted from Macauley was not stated.

A .45-caliber Colt handgun that one witness stated belonged to Macauley was later found by sheriff’s office divers on Nov. 9 at the bottom of a canal.

On Nov. 23, the dive team found what was later determined to be Ortiz’s iPhone 5 located in the same canal on the opposite side of where the gun was found.

Earlier this month, co-defendant Demblans pleaded guilty to accessory to the murders in exchange for his cooperation with the state prosecutor’s office and may testify against Macauley. He received a 20-year prison sentence.

Jeremy Stigler, 45, is suspected of the second-degree murder of his live-in girlfriend, Jade Dixon, in late 2016. Stigler’s hearing is to determine if there are enough evidentiary findings to proceed with a trial, according to Val Winter with the state prosecutor’s office.

Winter said the case is still in the initial discovery phase and that he expects there to be a continuance for the trial. He couldn’t disclose any details into the case but said, “It’s not unusual for a capital crime case to take more than a year to go to court and in some cases two years.”

According to arrest records, Stigler manually strangled Dixon, 47, inside their home on Atlantic Circle Drive but told police he had no recollection of having done so. He did, however, allegedly admit to punching her twice — once with a closed fist — and putting his foot on her chest in an attempt to keep her from stabbing herself with a knife during the hours leading to her death.

According to Stigler’s arrest warrant, police responded to the residence on Nov. 5 at about 11 p.m. during a domestic dispute that preceded Dixon’s death. Stigler described Dixon’s behavior as turbulent and said she was holding a knife to her throat. He suspected she was under the influence of narcotic drugs as well as her prescribed medications. He told police he hit her in the throat with an open hand to get the knife away from her before calling 911.

Dixon was taken to Mariners Hospital for evaluation and later released at 1:05 a.m. to go home. Stigler said that within a half hour of returning home, Dixon became erratic again. He said she found another knife and was pressing it into her stomach before lunging at him. He said he punched her and she fell to the ground. She struggled to get the knife again and then he stepped on her chest.

He said he then helped her up and walked her to their bedroom where she covered herself with a blanket and went to bed. He said he stayed awake for the next few hours checking on her before falling asleep. He claims when he awoke, Dixon was dead.

Stigler then reportedly took 110 pills, a combination of Valium and Xanax, to commit suicide. He woke up, and in an attempt to leave the house, crashed Dixon’s car into two mailboxes and a fence. Police records show that was at 4:03 p.m.

After the crash, he walked to Tavernier Towne, hailed a cab, bought beer and went to his friend’s house near mile marker 88.

On Nov. 7, Stigler walked into the Plantation Key sheriff’s substation to talk to deputies and led them to Dixon’s body.

