Under the Sea

Puanani the bottlenose dolphin played with a small stick she found during her adventure to Key West.
The playful dolphin pushed the stick around her small pen at the Outer Mole Pier before finally tucking the little keepsake underneath her flipper.
Puanani, which means beautiful flower in Hawaiian, is among a group of dolphins from the Navy’s Marine Mammal...
