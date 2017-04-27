Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Five people indicted on smuggling charges
A grand jury indicted five men reportedly involved in a heroin and human migrant smuggling operation from the Bahamas that was stymied earlier this month by federal agents.
A Homeland Security Investigations agent previously filed an eight-page complaint on April 11 against David Menejia Manso stating that a confidential informant told Drug Enforcement Administration agents o...
