1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 a.m. and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.62, thermometer 81, wind east southeast 4, clouds 1. Loaned Alexander Patterson my large gold pin. Charles Tift came down from the reef in the boat. The ship cannot be got off. Seven pumps...

