1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 77.5, wind east northeast 4, clouds 1. Read papers.

189:8 The Red Cross Society’s ship, State of Texas, arrived from New York with nurses and medicine.

1909: Charles S. Williams w...