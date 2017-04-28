SHERI LYN (FABAL) HARDEN

Sheri Lyn (Fabal) Harden, age 57, of Key West, Florida, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2017. She was born to the late Eugene Fabal and Clara Fabal on Jan. 14, 1960. Sheri attended The Little Shoe Preschool, Horace O’Bryant Middle School and graduated from Key West High School in 1978.

Family and friends were Sheri’s love and joy....