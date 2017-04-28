Citizen's Voice

“Do people here know about the airport’s plan to lengthen the runway? They plan to add 200 feet. Do we really want jumbo jets flying right over our homes and high school. Why haven’t citizens been given a chance to say what we want?”

“I’ve lived in Key West all my life and don’t know any drug dealers. You have the wrong friends.”

