KEY WEST

Arbor Day tree-planting event

On Saturday, April 29, the City of Key West, the Trophia Butterfly Foundation and the Monroe County Extension Service will sponsor an Arbor Day tree planting event at Bayview Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Rakes and shovels will be provided.

The Arbor Day tree planting will be held on the Jose Marti side of Bayview Park, between the Veterans Memorial and the Jose Marti M...