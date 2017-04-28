Man charged with fleeing from deputies

MARATHON — A 40-year-old Key West man accused of fleeing from deputies Wednesday night was arrested, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Laquenton Terrell Cade was charged with felony fleeing and eluding police and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Deputy Matthew Cory was southbound on U.S. 1 in the vicinity of 15th Street when he saw C...