NORTH KEY LARGO
Nursery crew honored by park service
The Florida Park Service and Friends of the Florida State Parks have selected the native plant nursery crew at Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park as the Volunteer Team of the Year for 2016.
The 27 members worked 3,800 hours during the 2016 calendar year, completing a variety of projects. They collect native plant seeds on park lands, plant and maintain seedli...
