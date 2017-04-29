KEY WEST

Teen gives wristbands to KWPD

A high school student in town on vacation with his family had a special gift to present to the Key West Police Department.

Police Chief Donie Lee recently welcomed Phillip Rossborough, of Kennebunk, Maine, to the city as Rossborough created Thin Blue Line wristbands for every Key West Police officer.

Rossborough,16, started making the bands after the ambush...