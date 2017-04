Health

Running looks simple, but position your body correctly

By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist

Running is one of those activities that seems incredibly simple. All you have to do is go outside and take off. But over time, small variations in the way you move, how you hold yourself and even where you look can lead to problems. Before you head out for your next run, evaluate what you’re doing. The sooner you make corrections, the easier the changes will be and the fewer problems you&...