Airbnb tax deal rejected for lack of transparency

The internet transient rental booking site Airbnb wants the Monroe County Tax Collector’s Office to accept a $360,000 settlement to cover taxes for 2016.
However, county officials are not ready to take the cash until a few other requirements are met.
Tax Collector Danise Henriquez and County Attorney Bob Shillinger want Airbnb to agree that all of the...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.