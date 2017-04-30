Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Drug test policy draws mixed reviews
Athletic coaches and band leaders in Monroe County schools are reluctant to publicly comment on the proposed reprisal of a drug-testing program for Florida Keys high school students, but School Board Chairman John Dick on Friday said he has heard more support than opposition for the renewed program.
“I have heard from some parents who are opposed to it, based on the Fourth Am...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.