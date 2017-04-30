Dr. Doug Mader's - "To Your Pet's Health"

I don't do it for the money, I do it for the underwear

If I had $1 for every time I’ve heard a client say “You don’t care about my pet, you only care about the money!” Well, I’d have a lot of dollars.

I was recently following a Facebook string where several pet owners were ranting about how none of the veterinarians in the Keys care about pets any more, it’s all about the money. One actually said tha...