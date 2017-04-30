MONROE COUNTY

Free plant clinics

Get help for your plant problems and insects identified from the Monroe County Master Gardeners at the following free plant clinics:

• Key West: Monday, May 1, from 1 to 4 p.m., Extension Office, Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., Suite 2-260, second floor.

• Key Largo: Wednesday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to noon, Extension Offic...