To many of us, hiring seems like a crap shoot. People show up for an interview with their best game face, and we are left to figure out who they really are. While it is true that first impressions are often wrong, there are some useful methods for determining the real person during the interview.

There is no objectively right way to interview, but conventional methods of interviewing often leave out important information that would help you know if the person is a good fit.

Let’s look at a few of the big mistakes to avoid:

1. Relying solely on experience

The costs of training a new employee for a job are high. It makes sense, therefore, to look for people who already know the ropes. The problem is that experience in something does not mean that a person does it well. On the contrary, they may be burnt out, or stuck in old negative habits. In some jobs experience is necessary, but often we put far too much weight on that factor. During the interview it is your job to determine how the candidates approach their work; how open they are to new ways of doing things, and how passionate they are about the work itself. Remember also that personality trumps. If someone has the brains and attitude to match, they can learn and do almost anything.

2. Sticking to the facts

Even in a long interview there is a lot of information we do not receive about people. Sticking just to jobs and dates and duties in an interview leads to a one-dimensional understanding. Make sure that you tap into job candidates as people. Find out a little bit about the entire person instead of their work experience only. Ask about what they do in their free time; what they are enthusiastic about; and what matters to them most. That way, you break the ice and get a sense of the whole person.

3. Not asking for examples

Many people can talk a good game, but backing it up is the key. If, for example, you ask someone for their strengths and they tell you they are loyal and hardworking, ask for some examples or illustrations of that from their past work experiences. The idea isn’t to sound like you are challenging them or you don’t believe it, but rather that you want to know how that characteristic plays out in their work life. Stories and examples are often the best way to illustrate an idea.

4) Omitting competency tests and simulations

Many times we take someone’s word at face value. It’s not so much that people lie, but they may exaggerate what they do to create a good impression. That is where simulations and competency tests can be very useful. If there is a particular skill that is an absolute must for the job such as mastery of Excel or command of the English language, it is very important to spend a little time giving them a short competency test to ensure that they have that ability. Similarly, it is very useful to give typical situations that arise in that position and ask how they would handle it. This is particularly useful in customer service situations. You can offer them some challenging situations and ask how they would recommend dealing with them.

5. Interviewing once and alone

Don’t rely on your own judgment without any additional input. Very often someone else will see something you did not notice (good or bad). Also, it is easy to uphold an image in one interview, but harder to keep it up multiple times. When you get to your final round of interviews ask someone you trust to do a second, even a third interview, and get their input without telling them your thoughts.

Getting the right people on the bus is the single most important thing a business can do. Recruiting and vetting creatively and thoroughly are critical investments in your success. While it takes time and often a little extra effort, the results of getting a good team are well worth it.

