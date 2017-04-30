Robin Robinson

Jungle geranium proves to be a tropical flamer

Imagine yourself in a humid, dark jungle on the Malayan peninsula. You are hacking through the jungle with a machete when to your surprise, a brilliant red, jungle flower, flaming in the thick greenery, arrests your progress. You have discovered Ixora coccinea. Like any good scientist, you clip the woody stem and flower to take back to camp where you will draw it and try to propagate it. <...