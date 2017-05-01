1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 a.m. and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned and bathed. At 7:30 a.m., barometer 29.53, thermometer 82, wind east southeast 2, clouds 3. Drew and filed the libel in the case of the barque Alma and a claim for duties on behalf of the United States in the case. The propeller Dispatch came in about 7 a.m. being...

