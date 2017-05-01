Bicyclist flees from detectives
KEY WEST — A 33-year-old Key West man accused of fleeing from police on a bicycle and then attempting to hide heroin was arrested late Thursday night, according to police.
Christopher Onelio Garcia was charged with fleeing, tampering with evidence and violation of probation. Drug charges could be pending as police sent 4.7 grams of a brown powdery substance they suspect...
