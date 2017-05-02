Florida Keys News
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
'Lobster Lee' Starling dives deep into Key West
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

“I’m an annoyance; I know.”

“Lobster Lee” Starling acknowledges, with a hint of pride, his role as a thorn in the side of city and state government officials, bureaucrats, certain law enforcement officers, fishery managers and marine sanctuary authorities. 

“I’ve always believed that if someone’s not [ticked] off, t...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
FKCC braces for funding cuts
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Study: Erosion threatens Keys' reefs
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
State officials: No Zika found in mosquito samples so far
Monday, May 1, 2017
Buyers are rare at emerald auction
Monday, May 1, 2017
Flores: Exempt county from transient rentals bill
Monday, May 1, 2017
Drug test policy draws mixed reviews
Sunday, April 30, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
City to look again at Old Town garages
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 -
City looking to rescind agreement
Monday, May 1, 2017 -
Airbnb tax deal rejected for lack of transparency
Sunday, April 30, 2017 -
Accused rapist facing child porn charges
Saturday, April 29, 2017 -
Cudjoe deep well faces final inspection
Friday, April 28, 2017 -
Old grant may delay Higgs overhaul
Thursday, April 27, 2017 -