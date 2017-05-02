FLORIDA KEYS
Grouper harvest closure expires
A four-month closure on keeping grouper in the Atlantic Ocean ended at midnight Sunday.
As of Monday, both recreational and commercial fishermen can harvest several species of grouper in federal and Florida state waters of the Atlantic, including Monroe County.
This seasonal closure includes gag, black, red, yellowmouth, and yellowfin grouper; scamp; red hind; rock hi...
