Deputies: Drunken driver has kids in the car

A 39-year old Hialeah man arrested Sunday for drunk and reckless driving had three children in the car with him, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received a report of a reckless driver southbound on Big Pine Key at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputy Ken Fricke spotted the 2015 Nissan passenger car on the Niles Channel Bridge, traveling 87 mph in a 45-mph zon...