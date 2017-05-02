Wee Care tops regular season, takes No. 1 seed into playoffs

Wee Care captured first place to end the regular season and take the top seed for playoffs in the Key West Coed Softball League with a 4-2 win over T&W Chevron on Tuesday night at Pepe Hernandez Field.

T&W fell to fourth place at 7-5, with Jolly’s Liquor and Rusty Anchor tied for second at 8-4.

For Wee Care, Evan Schaffer and J.W Cooke each drilled three...