Fire board grasping to recover dive team

KEY LARGO — Talk of insurance and the water rescue team continued among the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District commissioners during last week’s board meeting.

It’s unclear how the former fire department insured the Water Emergency Team, but what the commissioners say is crystal clear is that they cannot have a water-based team without insuring it.

“We almost got sued and going forward, I want to eliminate that risk,” said Jack Bridges, the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department’s attorney.

The district’s current fire-rescue provider recently announced that the water team has no official affiliation with the department after an attorney for the family of a drowning victim requested a video the team took of the recovery effort.

That the team was not covered by the department’s insurance was cited as evidence of no formal affiliation.

Several commissioners, however, want the district to have the team on call for water-based emergencies.

Later in the week, Commissioner Bob Thomas scheduled a phone conference with an insurance broker to research agencies that offer worker’s compensation to wet teams.

Theron Simmons, attorney for the district, confirmed there are now three contending companies: Preferred Government Insurance Trust, 7710 and the Florida League of Cities.

“We covered a lot of ground,” Thomas said. “We have to find out exactly how much it’s going to cost and how we can apply it.”

Thomas said the district’s record of claims has been minimal since 2007 and that it has a good standing record.

District Chairman Tony Allen said there is public support for bringing back the wet team, though insurance must be resolved first.

“I’ve gotten so many phone calls and people showing up at my office,” Allen said during last week’s meeting. “As much as I want to see us have a dive team, there is a matter of insurance.

“Maybe we should have [Water Emergency Team director] Rob [Bleser] be a third part of the district, and we can pay for his liability insurance,” Allen suggested. “The only other option is [to contract with] the old fire department [which] still has a board, a building and the mechanics in place.”

The special taxing district contracts the Key Largo Ambulance Corps and the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department for emergency services. The wet team was affiliated with the previous fire department, which lost its contract with the district in 2013. However, the team has continued to respond to water-based rescue and recovery calls.

Ike Beal, a former Key Largo fire chief, expressed support for Allen’s suggestions.

“These are two very positive ideas,” he said.

Beal added that Bleser provides technical skills far beyond what is common for most dive teams.

“The bar has been set so high now that it’s going to be difficult to find someone who can match that,” he said.

The maximum depth for dives is 130 feet and anything beyond that is considered a technical dive that requires specialized training and certification.

Allen asked Simmons to convey the two options to Bleser “and if he responds, then add it to the next agenda.”

Software upgrade

The board approved the Alpine System software upgrade for $12,670. Originally, the fire department had believed that the cost would be $5,535, but the upgrade is multi-faceted.

Currently, the district’s firefighters access a GPS location system via a paper binder in each truck and the software will include a mapping system. The new system will be updated remotely when any changes to a business occur or any new businesses are built in the Key Largo response area.

SmartCOP is also a part of the upgrade while two modules are being held off until next year.

Lt. Chris Jones said that the last system upgrade was at least 10 years ago.

The support cost for Alpine Software going forward will be approximately $3,781.40.

Elevator protocol

The fire department recently responded to a call from a man stuck inside the elevator at Marina Del Mar. According to Capt. David Garrido, the man was inside for less than 10 minutes.

Initially, the department tried to use its “universal” elevator key to open the doors, but it didn’t work. A Hurst “Jaws of Life” hydraulic rescue tool was then used to pry the doors open.

Going forward, hotel manager Doug Dale asked that emergency services respond to the front desk, which is staffed 24-hours a day, and request the elevator key.

He said he’s thankful that no one was injured and for the fire department’s efforts. He said damage to the elevator doors could have been averted.

