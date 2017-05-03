Rash of dumping cases hit Keys

Deputies caught people dumping in three separate cases over the weekend, two in the Lower Keys and one in the Upper Keys.

On Saturday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a van on the bike path at Mile Marker 101. When Deputy Jean Gonzalez arrived at 7:45 a.m., he found two men replacing an engine in a van. They said they’d been working on it all nig...