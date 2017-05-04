MONROE COUNTY
Drug Drop program continues
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents and visitors of the drug disposal program offered at all county Sheriff’s Office substations.
• In the Upper Keys, medications will be accepted at the Islamorada and Plantation Key substations, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. For pickup, call 305-853-3211 during office hours.
• I...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.