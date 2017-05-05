Hockey clubs bring 'A' games for postseason action

Playoffs began on Saturday for the Southernmost Hockey Club and will run the next three weeks, culminating in the league championships on Saturday, May 20, at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.

UNDER 9 DIVISION

PLAYOFF GAME

JACK FLATS 7,

BCGC SHARPSHOOTERS 2

Umar Khotamov netted five goals and had one assist to lead Jack Flat...