Health

Here are some tips to get more from your running

By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist

Running is a great way to get some cardio exercise, but there are a few tips that can make things easier. Last week I covered if and when you should lean, where to look and how best to move your arms. This week is all about your stride, knees and motivation.

You don’t have to take giant steps. A beginning runner often thinks the secret to running fast is a long stride....