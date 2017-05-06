RICHARD WARREN LEE
Richard Warren Lee, 64, of Key West, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Richard was born March 19, 1953, in St. Joseph, Michigan, to Richard and Genevieve (Kroening) Lee.
He was a 1970 graduate of Benton Harbor High School. He married Michelle “Shelley” Wyman on Aug. 18, 1986. Prior to movi...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.