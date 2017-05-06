RICHARD WARREN LEE

Richard Warren Lee, 64, of Key West, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Richard was born March 19, 1953, in St. Joseph, Michigan, to Richard and Genevieve (Kroening) Lee.

He was a 1970 graduate of Benton Harbor High School. He married Michelle “Shelley” Wyman on Aug. 18, 1986. Prior to movi...