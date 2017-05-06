KEY WEST
Speaker at Orchid Society
The Key West Orchid Society will host its final speaker of this season on Sunday, May 7, at 1 p.m.
Tom Kuligowski, who specializes in the Angraecum class of orchids, will have plants for sale and raffle. Participants can bring blooming orchids to display and discuss. Kuligowski also is an orchid photographer for many award-winning show plants.
