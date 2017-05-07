Robin Robinson
New Bayview Park butterfly bonanza benefits community
By Robin Robinson Citizen Columnist
A wealth of 12 native trees donated by the Trophia Foundation rose from their pots and plopped into the ground to celebrate Arbor Day. This was not accomplished without help. They also celebrated May Day because of the hard work produced by the many volunteers who planted the trees, filled the city-dug holes with dirt, watered and watered again.
The trees were chosen by the K...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.