Mandy Miles' - "Tan Lines"
Your call is important to us
By Mandy Miles Key West Citizen
What happens when the CEO of one of this country’s telecommunications giants has a problem with their own TV or internet? Because I’d sure love to be present when they attempt to call their own 800 for customer service.
I’d like to hear an overseas representative ask them if they’ve tried troubleshooting the issue through their phone app, live internet chat...
