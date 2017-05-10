Florida Keys News
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Conchs blanked by I-Mater; season ends
BY Jason Beede For The Citizen

The hope of a 12th state championship for the Key West High School baseball program will have to wait until next season. 

Four straight innings of runs by I-Mater Charter was too much for Key West as the Knights blanked the Conchs, 9-0, Tuesday night in the Region 4-5A quarterfinal at Rex Weech Field.

I-Mater starter James Montoya went the distance, pitching a co...

