I recently received two emails from out of the state giving me a heads up about the C.I. Dennis series. Both said the same thing. Did you know someone from Vero Beach is writing a series about Vero and Indian River County? My radar immediately went up since before becoming a freshwater Conch I resided in Vero Beach for 30 years and had used it as the backdrop for one of my own books.

I immediately Googled C.I. Dennis and found out that like so many of us Floridians he was a transplant from colder climes. His website called him not only an author but “a musician … and member of several award-winning groups.” It referred to him as “a sometimes Vermonter and an occasional Floridian.” Whatever he is, Dennis seems to have spent enough time on the Treasure Coast to have become very conversant with it. I was only able to identify one error, one in which he called Twenty-Mile Bend on Highway 60 the Twenty-Mile Curve by mistake.

The series protagonist is Vince Tarzi, a “retired” deputy from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Department, who is now a private investigator. Vince is a man who has endured his share of troubles both professionally and personally. He escaped on a technicality of being convicted of killing his wife but has since that time been irreparably damaged by the incident and its subsequent publicity. He is now “retired” from the sheriff’s department. Not only did the crime cost Vince his beloved wife, but it still haunts him since he doesn’t remember committing it.

The book begins in August, Florida’s dog days of summer, a time of year when Vince would prefer to sweat it out in air conditioned comfort with a few beers, feeling sorry for himself about his dead wife and the nine months his indictment cost him in jail. In his depressed state, he is content to put his plans to be a P.I. on hold. This is not, however, what fate has in store for him. He receives a call from his dead wife’s friend who is afraid for her life after being shot at twice. She refuses to bring the police into the matter. Vince reluctantly takes the case, leading to his pursuing her husband through citrus groves, beaches, golf courses and restaurants, not only on the Treasure Coast but the interior and west coast of Florida as well. In the process of the investigation, Tanzi turns up a secret that changes everything. Before Tanzi gets to the bottom of things, he is banged up, shot up and beaten up. He also goes through a car crash and a hurricane.

The characters in the book are well developed. The story is interesting, and the plot has some good suspense with its twists and continuous action. Of course, Vince develops a love interest. He also has dry humor and makes sometimes keen observations sometimes reminding the reader of an old James Cagney movie. The story leaves the reader to wonder just who the bad person really is and if the wife is always the victim she pretends to be. The story has a few shortcomings, but overall, it is a fun, quick, light read.

– David Beckwith, author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.