Anti-fracking bill dies in committee

TALLAHASSEE — Bills calling for a state-wide ban on fracking or “well stimulation” died in committee last Friday as the Florida Legislature’s session drew to a close.

House Bill 451 and its companion, Senate Bill 442, would have prohibited that specific form of oil and gas extraction.

Environmentalists say fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a public health issue, citing studies showing ground water contamination and air quality problems caused by the process. This year, Maryland became the third state to ban fracking, joining New York and Vermont.

Brian Lee of Floridians Against Fracking, in part, blamed the legislation’s failure on state Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo.

“We are disappointed that the Florida Legislature failed to protect us from the dangers of fracking,” he told the Free Press. “In particular state Rep. Holly Raschein didn’t vote in her committee as chair of the Subcommittee of Natural Resources and Public Lands.

“We worked with a lot of volunteers and a lot of us reached out to Holly. And she has never given us a reason why she didn’t hold the vote. She just didn’t have the hearing in her committee.”

Raschein defended not moving forward on the bill in an email to the Free Press.

“While I personally oppose fracking, I understand some of the property rights arguments that have been made, and there is not yet enough consensus in the Legislature for a bill to ban fracking,” she wrote. “House leadership takes property rights very seriously, and they made it clear this year that any bill that might impair property rights (like a fracking ban) would need to be backed by some sort of peer-reviewed study. That was a sticking point for the bill this year because of the potential lawsuits that could be brought by property owners otherwise.

“To take up a bill that would not pass would have been detrimental to our overall goal, but I feel confident that we will see the bill again, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on this issue when we start fall committee meetings in preparation for next session.”

In Monroe County, commissioners passed a resolution last June to oppose fracking in the Keys. They cited fracking as causing “irreparable danger to the public health, safety and welfare of the residents.”

In order to break into huge pockets of gas trapped deep underneath the ground, fracking involves injecting at high velocity enormous amounts of water mixed with various chemical compounds and heavy metals. Some of the chemicals in frack fluid are cancer causing, such as benzene, toluene and 2-butoxyethanol, which is also a main ingredient in anti-freeze.

Underground water supplies can be contaminated by fracking, through the migration of gas and frack fluid. That puts Floridians in a very precarious situation, fracking opponents say. The Floridan aquifer system, which supplies drinking water to nearly 10 million people, spans an area of about 100,000 square miles, according to U.S. Geological Survey.

This year’s failed bill had bipartisan support with more than 40 legislators, according to Jorge Aguilar, Florida director of Food and Water Watch.

“We had over 23 co-sponsors in the House and 19 in the Senate,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that the House was not able to move this bill this year. I think we can expect to see a very similar bill next year, there’s been strong support on this one.”

Pete Gonzalez, director of the Urban Paradise Guild, was less politic in his reaction to the legislation’s failure.

“Holly Raschein did not have the political bravery to stand up for her constituents and get the bill moving by hearing it in her committee, nor the bravery to publicly state why she would not hear it in committee,” Gonzalez said. “The ball was in her court, and she failed to deliver. It will be up to her constituents whether she will be held accountable in the ballot box. You cannot claim to be pro-environment and fail to oppose fracking — that is cognitive dissonance. There is no blurred line there.

“Those in both chambers who would not support an outright ban cited the need for a study. However, over 600 peer reviewed scientific studies, including from the EPA’s Scientific Advisory Board, have documented the impacts of fracking very thoroughly.”

