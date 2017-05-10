Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Judge Miller to step down
Judge Wayne Miller has presided over some of the most serious criminal and civil cases for the last 28 years in the Florida Keys and on Monday he made it official: He’s stepping down at the end of August.
Miller wrote Gov. Rick Scott a resignation letter dated May 8 in which he informs the governor he will be stepping down effective Aug. 31 and suggests the Judicial Nominatin...
