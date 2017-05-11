JUDITE MENDONCA SANTOS

Sept. 29, 1932 - April 30, 2017

Judite Mendonca Santos died April 30, 2017.

Judite was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Olhao, Portugal to Francisco Mendonca and Victoria Miguel, also of Olhao.

Judite moved to Key West, Florida with two young daughters to join her husband in 1967 and resided in Key West for...